Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Aston already gives its name to a well-regarded University, so we will have to think of another label after reading from Tyrone Mings in the Express and Star, external that Villa’s “coaching staff have such an impressive attention to detail that I’m learning every day.”

The University of Unai?

Mings continues: “That’s what you want. If you are focused on absorbing information and trying to improve when you have people around who are pushing that and you are able to soak it up, I think it’s really key for me at this stage of my career.”

You may at this point be tapping your nose and thinking that you can see what is going on here, Mings being a man of the world; transfer-window time is probably the moment when you most want to be in a manager’s good books, and is he not out of contract in 18 months? If he wants to stay, perhaps he is trying to be, as it were, teacher’s pet?

If so, I would draw your attention to these remarks from Ezri Konsa, quoted in the same paper.

”There’s a lot of information… We have meetings now which are really long – I couldn’t tell you how long exactly – but we are talking hours and it really helps us… as a player, that is what you want.”

Emery has the air of a man with a restless mind, applying the knowledge gathered over a lengthy coaching career to his new circumstances. But teaching is not all about knowledge accrued; it has to be communicated to have a positive effect. Emery may not - yet - speak English as fluently as he obviously speaks football, but he is evidently getting his messages across to the people who really count. Mings and Konsa didn’t have to say those things; Villa fans should be greatly encouraged to hear that Emery and his colleagues have their players’ full attention.

There should be no language problems between him and the two newest members of the class, however, with Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran enrolling at Villa over the last week. Moreno is a seasoned top-flight player in Spain and will provide strong competition for Lucas Digne’s place. Duran – with a name to delight headline-writers, at least if he ever scores twice in the same game – would at 19 seem to be a signing for the future. However, his record at his previous club and the money Villa are committing to the deal make you wonder if Emery thinks he may be ready more quickly.