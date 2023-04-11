S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

On Easter Monday morning, I watched Steyning Town v Hassocks at the wonderfully named Shooting Field in the ninth tier of English football. Steyning won 1-0 to strengthen their hopes of a top-four finish in a game low on quality but full of endeavour.

Then in the afternoon it was Wrexham against Notts County on the TV. Billed as the biggest game in National League history, it more than lived up to the hype. Five goals, a last minute penalty save and plenty more drama besides.

Each and every goal that went in at the Racecourse Ground was greeted with sheer, unbridled joy. So too the Steyning winner. And I felt jealous. Wrexham, Notts County, Steyning and Hassocks fans do not witness their team score and think "Should I bother celebrating because the officials or VAR will find a way to change the outcome?"

That is what it now is to support Brighton in the Premier League. Two disallowed goals and two penalties not awarded meant the Albion left Spurs on Saturday with nothing to show for their efforts.

It also meant the PGMOL offering a third apology of the season to Brighton for refereeing mistakes. Those incorrect calls have cost the Seagulls four points at the very least, with which they would be in the race for a Champions League spot.

Brighton fans will head to Chelsea next week not looking forward to possibly securing a first league win at Stamford Bridge, but wondering how they will be denied. The FA Cup semi final against Manchester United seems certain to be decided by refereeing controversy.

VAR and incompetent officials are sucking the fun out of the Premier League. Something must change, because Howard Webb saying sorry to Roberto De Zerbi once a month does not make up for Brighton missing out on Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid next season.