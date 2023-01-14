Analysis: Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth

Pressure is undoubtedly building on Gary O'Neil.

This latest defeat saw plenty of endeavour from Bournemouth, but again there was little cutting edge and threat in the final third.

They attempted a season-high 19 open-play crosses, but only three were met by a Bournemouth player.

Six consecutive defeats in all competitions - and two wins in 13 - is enough to get any board twitchy, let alone one who guaranteed Bournemouth "will not be relegated this season".

It is unknown how ruthless Bill Foley and his Black Knight Football Club consortium are at this stage, with them barely being in charge for a month.

There will be doubts on the south coast, both about O'Neil and their Premier League survival.