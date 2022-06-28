To celebrate the Premier League's 30th anniversary, we asked you for your favourite West Ham kit from this era.

Here are some of your standout shirts:

Tom: 2000 - West Ham vs Wimbledon. Di Canio scoring one of the Premier Leagues greatest goals while wearing one of the greatest kits. Nothing can match that Dr Martens sponsor!

Thomas: My personal favourite is 2018-19’s away kit or 2017-18’s home kit.

Sam: Been supporting West Ham since the 2006-07 season when I was taken to my first match. Since then my favourite shirt has to be the 15-16 season. The gold on it, and the last West Ham shirt worn at the Boleyn Ground. Will forever remind me of Payet and his free-kicks. An honourable mention is the 20-21 season shirt.

Paul: Best kit of the Premier League era is the 2015-16 home kit. Definitely my favourite.

Michael: Best shirt was the classic retro style 2020-2021 season.