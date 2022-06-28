'It will forever remind me of Payet' - your favourite West Ham kits

West Ham kit 2015Getty Images

To celebrate the Premier League's 30th anniversary, we asked you for your favourite West Ham kit from this era.

Here are some of your standout shirts:

Tom: 2000 - West Ham vs Wimbledon. Di Canio scoring one of the Premier Leagues greatest goals while wearing one of the greatest kits. Nothing can match that Dr Martens sponsor!

Thomas: My personal favourite is 2018-19’s away kit or 2017-18’s home kit.

Sam: Been supporting West Ham since the 2006-07 season when I was taken to my first match. Since then my favourite shirt has to be the 15-16 season. The gold on it, and the last West Ham shirt worn at the Boleyn Ground. Will forever remind me of Payet and his free-kicks. An honourable mention is the 20-21 season shirt.

Paul: Best kit of the Premier League era is the 2015-16 home kit. Definitely my favourite.

Michael: Best shirt was the classic retro style 2020-2021 season.