M﻿ichail Antonio says West Ham's players are growing in confidence after recent results, even when performances haven't been brilliant.

A﻿fter a poor start which saw them lose five of their first seven Premier League games, David Moyes' side have won three and drawn one of their last five and are up to 10th place.

Antonio told The Footballer's Football podcast: "The boys are buzzing. Being in the relegation zone makes you tense and you need the points.

"Now we are playing, getting wins. There are times when we’re playing well and times when we’re not playing well and getting wins.

"That builds you and gives you that confidence that it doesn’t matter if we don’t play well, we can still get the points. That is massive when it comes to the Premier League."

Asked about the Hammers' aims this season, after last year's seventh-place finish, he added: "Right now, it’s a cliché answer but it is literally winning the next game.

"How badly we started the season, we can’t try and look ahead. With the quality in the Premier League, if you look too far ahead that’s when you could start getting knocked back.

"We’ve also got a European campaign to play in as well where we’ve already qualified, but we need to top the group and get those extra three points now so we don’t have to play an extra two games in January. We don’t need an extra two games in a Premier League season."

L﻿isten to the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds