M﻿ichael Emons, BBC Sport

A﻿rsenal boss Mikel Arteta said this was "another step" in the development of his young Gunners side as they won 1-0 at Chelsea to return back to the top of the Premier League.

G﻿abriel scored the only goal of the game as a disappointing Chelsea side failed to deal with Bukayo Saka's right-wing corner, but it was no less than Arsenal merited as they secured a well-deserved three points.

B﻿efore the game the talk was how ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, now leading the line for Chelsea, would perform against his former side in his first game against them since leaving the Emirates in February.

B﻿ut Aubameyang was superbly contained by central defenders Gabriel and William Saliba, with excellent performances too from Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the midfield as well as Aubameyang only had eight touches before being substituted after 63 minutes.

T﻿he Gunners have not finished in the top four since 2016 but this performance will not only boost the supporters' hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, but will leave them believing they can have a real push at becoming English champions this season.