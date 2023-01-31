Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

With Wolves towards the bottom of the table, it was crucial that the club backed new head coach Julen Lopetegui. It looks like they have done just that with six new players joining this January.

Key areas that Wolves needed to address were a new defender, central midfielder and striker.

Long-term target Craig Dawson added the centre-back depth that the team were searching for. Dawson also adds crucial Premier League experience, something that Lopetegui was said to be looking for.

Mario Lemina was signed from French club Nice and also ticks those boxes for Lopetegui. From his appearances so far, he looks like he could be a solid signing for the remainder of the season.

Matheus Cunha was a big signing at the start of the month. Currently on a loan deal but Wolves will be paying just over £40million to sign him permanently in the summer. Cunha can play across the front three and has already been deployed as a number nine a couple of times since his arrival. However, a number of fans have expressed concerns on whether he will be prolific enough.

Other quality additions include Pablo Sarabia from PSG. The Spain international has played under Loeptegui before in his career. Joao Gomes' move to Wolves from Flamengo has been the talk of the past couple of weeks for fans. Lyon tried to hijack the move but the young Brazilian was desperate to come to the Premier League.

The Wolves hierarchy have clearly backed Lopetegui, but they knew they had to improve the squad to stay in the Premier League this season.