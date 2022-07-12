Bruno Guimaraes took the quick route to training as Newcastle's pre-season training camp got under way.

The Magpies are in Austria for a nine days, with friendlies against 1860 Munich and Mainz 05 lined up.

The likes of new signings Sven Botman and Nick Pope are with the group and manager Eddie Howe said: "Austria will be an important time for us.

"We've got a lot of work to cram in in a short period of time. Hopefully the lads will enjoy that week, come back, and we'll be that much further forward then in our preparations."