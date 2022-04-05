Kevin Campbell said the best team won as Crystal Palace beat his former club Arsenal on Monday.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I have to say that Crystal Palace were by far the better team.

"They were the hungrier team and the best team won and fair play to Palace.

"They looked physically imposing. At times I think they bullied Arsenal and Arsenal didn’t look like they were up for the physical challenge.

"Crystal Palace have a lot of energy and they put it on Arsenal and Arsenal couldn’t respond, they couldn’t raise their game until they made adjustments in the second half but by that time the game is really over.

"I thought Palace were well worthy of their three points and it was a great win."