Calvert-Lewin will not be put under 'undue pressure' by Everton
- Published
Frank Lampard says he doesn't want to "put extra pressure" on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
"Whenever he is fit or not fit I get asked a lot of questions and it builds the pressure up," said Lampard.
"But he is a kid who wants to play well for this club and his country after that.
"The fans are expecting a club to do well with or without Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], but I am not here to speak about him all of the time.
"Of course we want him fit because we can see what he can do.
"He's a top-level striker and I try not to put extra pressure on top of that. All we want is Dominic fit and firing.
"I hope to see him playing regular football and he's not going to get undue pressure from me or the staff."