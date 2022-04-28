Jurgen Klopp declared his “love” for Liverpool after signing a new contract with the Anfield club.

“There is just so much to love about this place,” he said. “I knew that before I came here and now I know it more than ever before.

“There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news – delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start.”

Klopp took over at Liverpool in October 2015 and the German will have been at the club for 11 years by the time his new deal expires in 2026.

His assistant Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have also signed extensions to stay alongside Klopp at Anfield.

“I had to ask myself the question: 'Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?' Along with my two assistant managers, we came to the conclusion it was a 'Yes!'

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.”

Klopp has guided Liverpool to five trophies since joining the club and the Reds could become the first English club to achieve the quadruple should they win the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League next month to add to the Carabao Cup won in February.