Killie 'need to find their shooting boots'

S﻿andy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Many eyes will be on Qatar this weekend - Sunday sees the final of a disappointing World Cup.

However the return of club football is what grabs my attention. Killie travel to Edinburgh on Saturday and if Hearts' warm-up match in Spain against Almeria is any indication it could be a meaty scrap!

Killie's record against the Jambos in recent years is unbelievably good, and our only away victory all season was at Tynecastle in the League Cup.

Derek McInnes' side have apparently been playing a couple of friendlies in the past week, including a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone - Christian Doidge grabbing our goal.

Scoring goals has been our Achilles' heel all season, so hopefully the enforced break has provided some extra shooting practice; failure to improve the 'goals for' column could prove disastrous in the battle ahead.