Dundee overcame Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town with a 2-1 friendly win at Highbury Stadium.

Zach Robinson put the visitors in front but Jack Marriott brought Fleetwood level before the break.

Zak Rudden found a winner for the Dark Blues in the second period.

It is Dundee's third win out of three in pre-season after earlier victories over Brechin City and Bray Wanderers.

Tony Docherty's side open their Viaplay Cup group campaign against Bonnyrigg Rose on 18 July.