Dundee defeat Brown's Fleetwood
- Published
Dundee overcame Scott Brown's Fleetwood Town with a 2-1 friendly win at Highbury Stadium.
Zach Robinson put the visitors in front but Jack Marriott brought Fleetwood level before the break.
Zak Rudden found a winner for the Dark Blues in the second period.
It is Dundee's third win out of three in pre-season after earlier victories over Brechin City and Bray Wanderers.
Tony Docherty's side open their Viaplay Cup group campaign against Bonnyrigg Rose on 18 July.