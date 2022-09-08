Liverpool v Wolves: Head-to-head record
Liverpool have won each of their last 11 Premier League games against Wolves.
Wolves have lost 18 of their last 20 away league games against Liverpool, with the exceptions being 1-0 victories in January 1984 and December 2010.
Mohamed Salah has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (24).
Daniel Podence has scored two of Wolves’ three Premier League goals this season, with no side having fewer different scorers than Wolves this term (2). In six games this season, Podence has already matched his Premier League goal tally from last season (2 in 26 games).