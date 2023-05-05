Sam Allardyce by numbers
Since guiding Bolton Wanderers to the Premier League in 2001, Sam Allardyce has enjoyed a long and impressive career in the top flight.
Here are the numbers behind the man tasked with keeping Leeds in the division with four games remaining.
In succeeding Javi Gracia Allardyce has extended his record of managing the most amount of Premier League clubs - with Leeds being his ninth. Fellow Englishman Roy Hodgson is his closest competition on seven.
Allardyce has also managed the fifth-most games in Premier League history - overseeing 537 games with the eight Premier League clubs he's managed. Only Arsene Wenger, Alex Ferguson, David Moyes and Harry Redknapp have managed more.
He has won 178 of these 537 matches over his seventeen seasons in the Premier League - a win percentage of 33%.
Allardyce has taken over at a Premier League club during a season on five previous occasions, with all five teams either improving or maintaining their league position come the end of the campaign.
He has six Premier League Manager of the Month awards - only eight managers have more in the competition's history.