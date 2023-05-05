Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's Premier League game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Allan Saint-Maximin is back in training and will be assessed, while Sean Longstaff is yet to return to the grass.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak "have respected the healthy competition between each other" which "has contributed greatly to the team".

On whether the top-four race is still open, Howe said: "Nothing is done. The fight we are in could go right down until the end of the season."

Howe wouldn't comment on what could happen in the summer transfer window and said: "You have to get your priorities right at this stage in the season."

Paul Dummett could get a new contract despite only playing once this season and Howe said: "I see Paul as part of our future."

He said you see St. James' Park at its best in games like Sunday's and he called on fans to create "an intimidating environment to elevate players".

He isn't worried by a lack of clean sheets and said: "As it stands we have the best defensive record in the league."

Howe praised Mikel Arteta and the "incredible job" he has done at Arsenal and he added: "Whatever happens it will be a great spectacle."

