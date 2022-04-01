Pep Guardiola was giving little away before his side's trip to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The City boss is focusing solely on the game at Turf Moor and is unperturbed by the fact Liverpool could leapfrog his side before kick-off if they beat Watford at lunchtime.

"It has no impact," he said. "We will know by the end of the weekend where we are.

"We face eight games in April, the first is Burnley away and I know how important it is."

City face Liverpool in a title showdown at Etihad Stadium next Sunday but Guardiola refuses to accept there is now no margin for error in the title race.

"We can make mistakes and still win the title," he said. "Our plan depends on the training sessions.

"We will select the best teams to win and we know what we have to do."