Erik ten Hag believes players have to "earn the right" to wear the Manchester United shirt.

Certain players have faced criticism this season following a handful of heavy defeats, including at Brentford, Liverpool and now Sevilla in their Europa League exit on Thursday.

"I think we are always playing for our future as professional players," said Ten Hag. "Every game is a test, every season is a test and you have to earn the right to wear the shirt.

"It's the same for me as a manager. We are in the same boat. During the season, we make huge progress. We have the experience but we have a way to go."

United are at Wembley this weekend for a semi-final against Brighton, hoping to take a step closer to adding the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup they won in February.

"A good thing is that Sunday is a huge opportunity with the semi-final of the FA Cup," he said. "A better event, you can't imagine.

"After that a lot of great games to go and this group of players has to prove it."

The Dutchman was asked about the expectations on the team, who have struggled to reach the same heights since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"I think they understand, but if not, it's time to be aware of it," said the former Ajax manager.

"It's great to be part of Manchester United, but the flipside is that you have to prove it every game."