Everton v Chelsea: Team news
Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to the squad after two matches out with a thigh issue.
Yerry Mina is also available after sitting out last week's defeat by Liverpool as a precaution.
Chelsea defender will continue to assess Andreas Christensen, who has missed two games with a stomach issue.
Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is still recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out of the Blues' last three fixtures.
Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are also still sidelined.
