Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace - Ralph Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We had a big chance today to make a big step forward but again we didn't take it. We gave them the first goal because we had the ball and there was a moment to counter [attack] and we lost it again when everybody was on their way forward.

"Then I think the game was open. We had a few good moments, they had a few good moments. Both teams were not really going for the win then it was a lucky punch [for the Palace winner] in overtime, so it's hard to take. We weren't exposed, we had eight players behind the ball, he shot between two guys and it was exactly in the corner. We'll learn from this but it's very disappointing for us.

"We knew about the chance we had today [to climb into the top 10] and we wanted to take this game into the future but still we're missing the quality to win these games."