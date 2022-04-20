Man City 3-0 Brighton: Graham Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter, speaking to BBC MOTD: "Clearly the best team won, we have to admit that. I thought we defended well but with the ball and in terms of sustaining any attacks it wasn't as perfect as you have to be here. That is why we are a bit disappointed. City out you under a lot of pressure and you have to be perfect.

"0-0 at half-time and from chance perspective it wasn't too bad for us. I can't fault the boys for effort they put into the game. You are always on the stretch with their quality, but we weren't good enough.

"We had a spell before they scored their first which came from a few ricochets. Goals affect things. The second was deflection from a corner. But we can't say anything other than it being a fair result. It is rare you get to play against the best in your field and City are one of if not the best team in world football at the moment. You'd be a fool not learn from that experience."