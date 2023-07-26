‘Good teams win games and we found a way to win’ – Robinson

Stephen Robinson insists “nobody will remember the score” against Cowdenbeath if his St Mirren side progress in the Viaplay cup.

The Buddies needed a stoppage-time winner from Toyosi Olusanya to secure the three points against their Lowland League hosts on Tuesday.

“These games, everyone thinks you turn up and win 10-0 - it never, ever happens,” said Robinson.

“It was a tricky surface and their goalkeeper was absolutely superb. He had the game of his life, he was outstanding and you have to give Cowdenbeath credit for their energy and work-rate.

“But, credit to my players, they kept going and delivering ball into areas and hit the targets.

“If we progress in the competition, nobody will remember the score or what time we scored at.

“Our quality in certain areas wasn’t good enough, we delivered better crosses in the second-half, but good teams win games and we found a way to win.

“We’ve given ourselves and opportunity to progress in the competition and it’s in our hands, so we’ll go about that in the right manner.”