T﻿his may make you feel a little old but on this day in 1998 Steven Gerrard came off the bench for his Liverpool debut.

H﻿e was 18 when first seen in a home fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

O﻿ver 700 appearances later he was something of an Anfield legend, with a European Cup, a Uefa Cup, two FA Cup wins and three League Cup successes to his name.