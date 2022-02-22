Watford v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Watford have won four of their past six meetings with Crystal Palace in all competitions (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 20 against them. They’ve already won a home match against the Eagles this season, winning 1-0 in the League Cup second round.

After winning their first Premier League away game against Watford 1-0 in September 2015, Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their past four visits to Vicarage Road in the competition (D3 L1).

None of the seven victories in Premier League games between Crystal Palace and Watford have been by more than a one-goal margin – it’s the most victories a Premier League fixture has seen without any of them being by more than one goal.