Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick made it clear he doesn't expect their Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid to be settled in Spain tomorrow, but rather in the second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks' time.

That explains why he wants his side to match the emotion and energy of the Spanish champions, while being mentally prepared for a potentially hostile atmosphere at the Wanda Metropolitano.

He also heaped praise on Diego Simeone, who he said in 11 years has developed a clear identity in their style of play, and changed the club into "one of the most respected in Europe" - perhaps reminding everyone at the same time how little time he has had to implement his own ideas on United.

That's not to say he doesn't believe the Reds can progress - in fact he went as far as to say "competing in the Champions League can never be a distraction", even with the Reds in a dogfight to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Rangnick says the Reds want to show everyone they are able to beat one of the best teams in Europe - and they have a chance to do that.

Hear commentary of Atletico Madrid v Manchester United on BBC Radio Manchester