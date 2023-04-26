Hibs welcome Jeggo verdict & vow to push for 'needed improvement' in VAR

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell says the club will push for improvement in Scottish Premiership officiating and use of VAR after having James Jeggo’s red card reduced to yellow on appeal.

Kensell claims Hibs have been on the wrong end of incorrect decisions at least five times this season.

“We are pleased that common sense has prevailed, and the appeal panel has overturned Jimmy Jeggo’s red card,” he said.

“This is a positive outcome, however, throughout the current campaign, we have raised serious concerns with the standard of officiating across the Scottish game on at least five occasions where decisions have wrongly gone against us.

“We will work with other clubs and the SFA to bring needed improvement to the current systems.”