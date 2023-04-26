Everton manager Sean Dyche says Dominic Calvert-Lewin "looked sharp again in training" and he expects the striker to take another step forward this week in returning to full fitness.

Since 2020-21, when the England international scored 16 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, he has been plagued by injury, only featuring 12 times in the league this season.

However the 26-year-old returned against Crystal Palace at the weekend for his first appearance since February.

"It is good to see Dom back out there. He got more minutes than we thought as the tempo of the game was slightly lower and we could allow that. He has recovered well, and he looked sharp again in training today,” Dyche said on Wednesday.

"For someone who has been out a while, physically he looked pretty good at Palace. Couple of down days and recovery days and I think you will see another step on for Dom again."