Sands red card 'as clear as day' - Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says it is "frustrating" that Rangers centre-half James Sands was not sent off for a challenge on striker Jordy Hiwula with the scores level before his side lost 4-0 at Ibrox.

County had gone into the game without suspended defender Jack Baldwin and midfielder Ross Callachan after they were retrospectively sent off for challenges against Kilmarnock last weekend.

"Your viewers will see tonight that Jordy rolls him and James Sands puts his arms around him, falls with him and should have been sent off," he tells BBC Scotland.

"A straight red and, if it's not a red, I don't see why it's not a second yellow.

"Rangers go and take him off at half time - it's clear as day for me. There was nothing blocking the referee's view. I am really disappointed at that. These decisions are huge."