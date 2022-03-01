Burnley boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Sport: "I have to be careful not to be too critical. We stepped away from the mark to be fair.

"We got a bit stronger in the second half but didn't ask enough questions. We didn't play with the tempo we had in the last seven or eight games.

"We are a work in progress. It is about the detail at both ends of the pitch. They put a lot of money into that side, they are having a bit of a tricky season this season but they set the bar high.

"The first goal was a really important goal. The keeper smashes it down the pitch, it was a good finish to be fair. The second one our left back just didn't get around quick enough."