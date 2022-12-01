Former Newcastle defender John Anderson says he would “find a place” for James Maddison should the Magpies manage to land the Leicester playmaker in January.

Newcastle bid for Maddison during the summer transfer window and while away at the World Cup with England he has said he has shared “banter” with Toon players Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

Anderson told BBC Radio Newcastle: “I think one eye will always be on the January window. Up to the World Cup the season we’ve had has been phenomenal. The togetherness, the players who have come in have hit the ground running. Do you want to disrupt that? Or do you strike when the iron is hot?

“Maddison is a player I would definitely have. He creates chances for others and scores goals. He’s just a good player.

“Where do you put him in the side? In the middle of midfield? On the right? Left? I don’t know where I’d play him at this moment but I would definitely find a place for him.”

W﻿here should Newcastle strengthen? Or should they keep things steady and hold off on new signings? Tell us here