'We've got to make our own luck' - County ready to bounce back

Malky Mackay has urged his Ross County players to shake off their Fir Park disappointment and complete a survival mission that’s “still in our hands”.

The Staggies were angered by VAR decisions at Motherwell last Saturday after they had a penalty rescinded and then lost to a stoppage-time spot-kick awarded when the referee was advised to have another look.

Defeat kept County in the relegation play-off spot, but they will stay up if they win their remaining two games, at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday and away to basement rivals Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“I said to the players at Motherwell how proud I was of them,” said manager Mackay.

"We could have made better decisions on the ball but there was no quarter given or asked - it was a terrific game of football considering the scoreline right up to the 102nd minute.

"Decisions have happened and my players kept their cool.

"We've now got to dust ourselves down because we've got St Johnstone in Dingwall which is one that we look forward to.

"The boys are together. They've been great. Other than the anomaly of the Hearts game, they've been great over the last six weeks.

"We have a group that is really at it considering where we are in the league. You just hope that a bit of the fortune turns for us. But you can't rely on luck - you have to go and make your own."