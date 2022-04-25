Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The phrase 'typical City' has changed in recent years. It'll never be forgotten among the fan base, and I'm sure there'll be reminders to the past in the future still, that the old Manchester City used to build you up to knock you down.

But the 5-1 win over Watford showed a different kind of 'typical City'. A ruthless, clinical edge when needed most. In a blow-for-blow title race with Liverpool, this was the Blues' chance to hit first.

As a running theme through the past two seasons when City haven't had an out-and-out striker, anything less than a rout against Watford would have been looked at through this particular magnifying glass.

Gabriel Jesus, who still labels himself as a striker above all else, took the initiative and bagged four goals. And therein is 'typical City'.

When questions were asked about the first half against Brighton last Wednesday, not finishing big moments against Liverpool in the Premier League and FA Cup matches in April, the Blues put in the kind of performance to silence those questions.

Goal difference could well prove crucial in the title race, and that's Liverpool's edge at the moment. More performances like that against Watford in the coming week's will only help City further.