Chelsea v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Chelsea have won eight of their past 10 Premier League games against Newcastle (L2), including the past three in a row. They last won more consecutive matches against the Magpies in the league between April 1957 and September 1958 (6).

Newcastle have lost 23 of their past 24 Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the top three of the table, with the exception being a 4-2 victory at Leicester City in May 2021.

The Blues are unbeaten in their past 34 Premier League home games played in March (W29 D5), since a 4-2 loss against Sunderland in 2001. Only in August (38 between 1993 and 2015) have the Blues had a longer unbeaten run in the competition at Stamford Bridge in a specific month.