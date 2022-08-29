Southampton v Chelsea: Head-to-head record
- Published
Southampton’s 44 home goals conceded against Chelsea is the most they have shipped against a single side in the Premier League, while only at Spurs (51) have the Blues scored more on the road.
Chelsea have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League away games against Southampton, winning 6-0 in this fixture last season. It is the longest scoring streak one team has had against another away from home in the competition's history.
Southampton have won just three of their last 20 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D7 L10). Saints have a lower win rate on Tuesdays than any other day of the week in the Premier League (21% - 9/44).
Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been involved in five goals in his four Premier League starts against Southampton (4 goals, 1 assist), while only against Norwich (5) has he scored more Premier League goals than against Saints (4).