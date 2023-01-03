A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

The week-to-week tribulations of football fandom often obscure us from what made us fans in the first place.

To some, it was a single match, a moment, or a special player.

For my dad, he dreamed of being John Jackson and playing in goal for Crystal Palace.

Naturally, I was deeply saddened to hear that his hero passed away last week.

It is likely irrational to have deeply held opinions of a player I never saw play live yet still be fully invested in the mythos and legend surrounding him.

In our household, Jackson is one of the finest goalkeepers never to put on the yellow jersey of England. He was born into an era of great English goalkeepers.

A player that then-manager Malcolm Allison discarded too early while still only 31. Jackson would play for another decade, while Palace would suffer relegation to the Third Division.

A model of consistency, he made 138 consecutive appearances in the First Division before missing one through illness. His defiant performances were often credited as being the difference between safety and relegation.

The first in a line of truly iconic Crystal Palace goalkeepers, he is a name that shouldn't be forgotten.

Rest in Peace, Jacko.