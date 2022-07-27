Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide has returned to KV Oostende on loan for the season.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last term at the Belgian top-flight club, after making his Celtic debut against Real Betis in December.

Oostende was formerly home to ex-Celtic and Scotland centre-back Jack Hendry, who spent time on loan in Belgium before joining the club permanently, and latterly moving to Club Brugge.

Urhoghide, a former AFC Wimbledon and Sheffield Wednesday player, joined Celtic on a four-year deal last summer.