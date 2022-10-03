A﻿fter recording their first Premier League away win of the season, Everton's Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady both earned a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"﻿The save from Adam Armstrong midway through the second half was a game-changer. England's number one then stood up and parried a stinging shot from Kyle Walker-Peters without the slightest hint of any heroics.

"Something has happened to Jordan Pickford's game since the arrival of Frank Lampard at Goodison Park. The goalkeeper has not only been in good form but has instilled a real confidence in his defence.

"Apart from the fact that Conor Coady is a very good defender, his movement in the opposition penalty area is reminiscent of a striker. You can tell when a player loves scoring goals because they go hunting for them."

