Making changes is common sense - Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking in his pre-match interview with BBC Sport, on making sweeping changes to his side with an eye on Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final: "It is also common sense in relation to looking at our season - it has been hampered with injuries.

"Players are coming back and the squad is looking healthy but some of the players are not in a position to play three games a week.

"It makes sense to make sure players coming back are not overly stretched and we have an important game on Thursday."

On being focused on today's Premier League game: "We've always had the mantra of next game mentality so the players are very focused. We're focused only on putting on a performance and if we play well we can get a result."

On Tottenham's recent troubles in front of goal: "We always analyse the games so we know Tottenham well enough.

"In any game you have to be strong and defensive together and ready to fight. When you have the ball you can play and get the ball into areas. Tottenham have quality players so they always going to be a threat."