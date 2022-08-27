Analysis: Brighton 1-0 Leeds

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Brighton continued their fantastic start to the campaign against Leeds, but for a long time it looked as though the Seagulls’ wastefulness in front of goal would come back to haunt them.

The hosts, who had failed to score in six of their previous nine home league matches before Saturday, wasted several glorious opportunities to take an earlier lead as Adam Webster, Leandro Trossard and Solly March all failed to make the most of promising openings.

The lively March was denied by Illan Meslier early in the second half after running on to Pascal Gross’ magnificent through-ball, before the German took matters into his own hands with a thumping low finish to hand his side a richly deserved win.

The victory extends Brighton’s unbeaten run in the top flight to nine matches, surpassing an eight-game sequence set during the 1981/82 season.

Brighton boss Graham Potter recently confessed himself pleased with the squad at his disposal – despite the recent departure of Neal Maupay to Everton – but on this evidence they still look short of an out-and-out goalscorer.