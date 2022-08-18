Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

"Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast. "They have been linked with Neal Maupay at Brighton, who has a year left on his contract. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is injury-prone and Frank Lampard really doesn't rate Salomon Rondon, who was brought to Everton by the previous manager, Rafa Benitez.

"Ben Brereton Diaz is a really interesting player. He had a real breakthrough season at Blackburn last season, scoring 25 goals. He is 23, so a great age.

"There is always that risk with a player in the Championship as to whether they can go and do it in the Premier League. Obviously, a lot of Premier League scouts have looked at him in the last 12 months. He has scored two goals already this season. He is a Chile international as well.

"It is a gamble as you never know if a player can transfer goal-scoring form from the Championship to the Premier League. But what I think Everton are looking for is somebody to come in and be an understudy to Calvert-Lewin for a year and then transition into a Premier League player.

"It is a profile of player that makes me see why Lampard is interested. I think there is a really good player there - strong, powerful and quick. There have been comparisons in Blackburn to a young Alan Shearer, which is high praise indeed."

