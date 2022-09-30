St Mirren v Livingston - team news

St Mirren striker Alex Greive arrived back later than anticipated from international duty with New Zealand, while Australia's Ryan Strain has a knock, as do strikers Eamonn Brophy and Curtis Main.

Livingston's squad is in good health, with Bruce Anderson, Morgan Boyes and James Penrice having all recently returned following lay-offs. Tom Parkes is a long-term absentee.

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in their past seven Scottish Premiership meetings with Livingston, who are winless in their past six away matches against the Buddies in the league.