D﻿avid Moyes has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Wolves.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the West Ham boss:

Moyes said "most of the players look like they’ve returned from international duty OK" and added that Nayef Aguerd and Ben Johnson are nearing a return.

When asked about the poor start to the season, Moyes said: "I know I’m judged on results and they need to get better."

O﻿n whether the international break allowed the team to reset: "I’m hoping they’re all fresh. The boys who didn’t go had a couple of days off and we’ve got work in as well. The boys who did go, hopefully they’ve come back with confidence."

A﻿fter three weeks without a home game, Moyes said: "We’re looking forward to getting back to London Stadium. We’re in good spirits and hopefully we’re good to go."

Moyes said the club "thinks a lot of" Gianluca Scamacca, adding: "He’s coming on well. As long as he stays fit and healthy, you’ll see a lot more of him."

