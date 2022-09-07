Vladimir Coufal says he is motivated by the fact this season’s Europa Conference League final is taking place at the Eden Arena, home of his former club Slavia Prague.

The Czech international enjoyed West Ham’s run to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season and is relishing the chance to tackle European competition once again.

“This is a chance to win a big competition and it’s something special,” said Coufal. “At West Ham it is very important to be in European football once again.

“We’re going to everything we can to reach the final in Prague which would be very important for me.

“For me and Tomas [Soucek], it’s something special because we know the people, the stadium and the country. It would be perfect the trophy there.”

Coufal is realistic though to the challenge that lies ahead for David Moyes’ side, not least escaping a group that includes Danish side Silkeborg and Belgium's Anderlecht as well as tomorrow’s opponents FCSB of Romania.

“It is very important to be in European football again,” he said. "We're taking the Conference League very seriously.

“We can be written into West Ham’s history. Something fans would never forget.”