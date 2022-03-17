Wolves v Leeds: What does the form show?

Wolves are unbeaten in their past six league games against Leeds (W5 D1), since a 1-0 home loss in the Championship in October 2016.

In the top flight, Leeds’ last away win against Wolves was in September 1973 (2-0). The Whites are winless in nine such visits to Molineux since, losing each of the last five in a row.

Bruno Lage's side have won four of their past five Premier League games played on a Friday (D1), keeping four clean sheets in this run which includes a 1-0 victory over Leeds in this exact fixture last season.