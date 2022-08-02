Nottingham Forest chairman Nick Randall says the club are intent on creating a structure that will pave the way for "competing" in the Premier League.

Randall has overseen Forest's return to English football's top tier and in reflecting on promotion via the play-offs he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's been crazy. After the final whistle we had a good time. The Monday in Nottingham was the most extraordinary day of all.

"Then when you're in the administration of the club you feel you've been hit by a train as you realise you only have a few weeks. At times we've felt we are trying to catch up 23 years in seven or eight weeks.

"I'm hoping we will all be ready for West Ham. Competing in the Premier League comes at a cost. We want to make sure we are not just making up the numbers but really competing."

