P﻿hil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Surely the questions over Jordan Pickford's status as England's premier goalkeeper have now been shut down.

The Everton man, outstanding for the past 18 months, has still had his position debated despite not having made a mistake leading to a goal in 45 England appearances.

England have conceded eight goals in the three games he has not played in and his importance has actually increased during his absence as his value is perhaps now being recognised.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope are vying to be his deputy, but the Newcastle United keeper's uncertainty with the ball at his feet against Italy and Germany did not help his cause - and his fumble which gifted Kai Havertz a late equaliser at Wembley was a desperate moment for him.

W﻿hat are the other big decisions facing Southgate before the World Cup?