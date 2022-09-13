Van Bronckhorst money comments 'not wise' - Laudrup
Giovanni van Bronckhorst should have his job title changed from manager to head coach since he has no influence on Rangers' recruitment, says the club's former striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun), external
Former Ibrox star Brian Laudrup reckons manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's comments about needing hundreds of millions to compete in the Champions League were "not the wisest things to say in public" as he urges Rangers to rediscover their desire ahead of the visit of Napoli. (Daily Mail, print edition)
