Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

With the waters still very murky on the rumours linking Wesley Fofana with a move to Chelsea, Leicester City’s transfer window may now begin to see some action.

With Hamza Choudhury leaving the club on Wednesday lunchtime to join Watford on loan, and also being in the final year of his contract, it’s getting Leicester closer to opening up valuable space in the squad to be able to move in the market.

But, that’s not the only thing the Blue Army will be concerned about.

The rapid transition in formation for the first game against Brentford due to injuries looks like it’ll be here to stay a little while longer. It will have to be played to perfection this weekend if they’ll be looking to pick up some further points against Arsenal.

But this is Leicester City with their eternal rollercoaster – so who knows what will happen!

Oh, and Jamie Vardy loves a goal against the Gunners – so he’ll be my FPL captain this weekend.

