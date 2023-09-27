'It was about staying composed' - Wilson on missing chances in Sheffield United rout

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson admits he felt relief when scoring in the 8-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday, but believes he should have netted more.

The Magpies ran out 8-0 winners at Bramall Lane, recording the second-biggest ever Premier League away win, with Wilson scoring the fourth in the second half.

But the England front man, 31, says he was "snatching" at chances having missed a few in the first half, when Newcastle were already three goals up.

"Chances were coming, they were kind of half chances that usually I would back myself to score," Wilson said on the Footballer's Football Podcast. "You have some games where you might have three shots on target and score three goals, and other games where you have four or five shots and only score once if at all.

"The main thing is to keep going and eventually get yourself on the scoresheet.

"I couldn't miss. Well, the way I was acting on that day I probably could have!

"Eventually, it hit the back of the net and there was a bit of relief there because, when you've scored three, the goals are flying in around you and you haven't scored as a striker, you can get snatchy at things. It was about staying composed."

Wilson praised the team for being ruthless, but admitted it was "one of those days" for the Blades.

"I don't want to be disrespectful. We've seen it when Leicester did it to Southampton; you have one of those days where everything you do goes wrong and everything they do falls into place. Some of the goals were good quality; it wasn't like they fell to pieces. They stayed in the game and didn't give up.

"But when you are four or five down and attacking players are coming onto the pitch hungry to score goals, it is a recipe for disaster.

Listen to The Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds, external