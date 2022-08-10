We asked what you made of Bernardo Silva's links to Barcelona and whether or not Manchester City should keep hold of him.

Here are some of your comments:

Joshua: We need to keep Bernardo at all costs. I have no idea why Barcelona are allowed to continue to buy new players when they can’t pay the current wages! Bernardo is one of City’s better players, and we’ve already lost Jesus and Sterling this year. Other than De Bruyne and Haaland, there aren’t many players who I rated more. Please stay Bernardo.

Adam: I think City *could* afford to lose Bernardo, but there's not a single person who wants that to happen. Plus, a fee in the £45m region is insultingly low, especially given he has three years left on his contract.

Pat: City should try to hang onto Bernardo, unless of course they can get Frenkie de Jong included in the deal. However, obviously City could release him and be just as good as they are because they have quality alternatives. If he wants to go and we can get £75m for him then let him go. But I expect, and would like, him to stay.

Tom: City have already sold three class players, I think it would be a wrong move to sell Silva.